More Happenings and Events

Click on flyers for enlargement









Special access has been granted to the general public.

Performing live annually for more than 300,000 service members and their families, the USO Show Troupe presents top of the line entertainment with performers possessing extensive Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and TV credits. Musical arrangements are produced in collaboration with Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winning writers and arrangers, and costumes are designed and created by Broadway costume designers and internationally recognized fashion designers.

Chris J. Maestas

Public Affairs



For more information click here



