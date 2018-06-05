Deltana Community Services Partnership (DCSP) to hold Community Garage Sale to benefit Ptarmigan Heights Senior Housing and the Delta Food Box Program

Time to clean out those closets and garages!

Deltana Community Services Partnership, a local non-profit corporation that runs the Ptarmigan Heights Senior Housing and the Delta Food Box Program will host a Community Garage Sale and Open House on Saturday, June 16th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm in the Ptarmigan Heights Garage located downtown behind the Delta Library at 2330 Deborah Street.

• All proceeds from the sale go directly to support the all-volunteer run Ptarmigan Heights Senior Housing Complex and the Delta Food Box Program which provides food for over 80 Delta area families.

• Those who donate their gently used items can feel good they have cleared their homes of a little clutter and contributed to a good cause.

• Those who come to purchase items at the sale will find great bargains, and all of the money raised from the sale will be used to fund DCSP community works.

• BBQ Hamburgers, Hot Dogs and Sodas will available during the sale.

• Donated items can be dropped off Saturday, June 9th between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

• Charitable Donations Receipts will be available for those dropping off donated items.

• Consignments welcome.

• For more information contact deltaptarmiganheights@gmail.com or (907)895-1814 and leave a message. One of our volunteers will get back to you as soon as possible.

DCSP Board President, Rick Johnson, said: “The Community Garage Sale at Ptarmigan Heights will benefit many people. Almost everyone has good items they no longer need but can’t justify having a garage sale of their own. Heck, I have good usable items I want rid of but can’t bring myself to throw out. And the nice part of doing so is I can get a charitable receipt to deduct on my taxes. On top of that we get to feel good about helping others. Also, those who come to purchase items at the sale will find great bargains, and all of the money raised from the sale helps our community.”