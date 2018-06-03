“Milkshake” Summer Contest and Rules

Welcome to our summer contest sponsored for the 11th year by Buffalo Center Drive-In. Take a look at their page on the DNW for their menu. Call in your order to pick it up.

You will see “Milkshake” along the highways and near the tree lines between Crowley’s and Delta Petro and also on the Nistler Road up to the Hockey Rink and also the Alaska Highway up to the State Trooper building. This year, “Milkshake” will be moved “ONLY” by the Delta News Web staff”. Please DO NOT move or take her home. She will be moved twice a week. Click here to submit your name and mailing address. Click here for the complete rules on our contest.

Congratulations to this week’s winner: Christie Mason