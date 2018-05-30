Tanana Fishing Report

This coming week should be terrific fishing at some of the local lakes.

The crew has been out stocking over the past two weeks. Some of the more popular lakes that have been stocked are: Birch, Quartz, Bathing Beauty, Cushman Lake, Lost Lake, North Pole Pond, Chena Hot Springs Road Lakes, Olnes Pond, Ballaine Lake and many more.

Daily bag and possession limit for these stocked lakes is 10 per day/10 in possession, only one over 18 inches.

Arctic grayling have been spotted in the Delta Clearwater River. At this time, Arctic grayling are catch and release only in the Delta Clearwater River. Only 1 unbaited, single-hook artificial lure or fly may be used.

Arctic grayling fishing should be picking up in the Chena River and its tributaries. Remember that Arctic grayling fishing is catch and release only in the Chena River and all of its tributaries, including Badger Slough. Only 1 unbaited, single-hook artificial lure may be used.

This report will be updated as conditions warrant.

Klaus Wuttig, Area Management Biologist