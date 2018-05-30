Photo of the day May 31

My husband and I were camping this past holiday weekend and much to our delight, our camp spot was near an eagle nest. All weekend we watched the male and female trade off, most assuredly sitting on eggs and waiting for them to hatch. Here is just one of many photos taken this weekend during one “changing of the guard” session! Taken May 27, 2018 near Paxson Lake, Alaska.

Photo Courtesy Birch Leaf Photography