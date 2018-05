Darrell Reeves passed away May 14, 2018, of natural causes in Delta Junction. He was 72 years old.

There will be a celebration of life potluck at the Moose Lodge June 1, 2018, from 3-5:30 p.m.

He had a sister and several nieces and nephews. He was a meat cutter and retired from Local 942.

He had many friends who will sure miss him. He loved hunting and fishing and the great outdoors. He will always be remembered as a great pioneer who left home to live his dream.