Fairbanks International Airport to Conduct Live-Firefighting Training

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport is conducting live-fire training today, May 30, 2018 and tomorrow, May 31, 2018 in accordance with FAA requirements under FAR 139.319 and State of Alaska Firefighter training requirements.

The live-fire training will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. Large columns of black smoke may be observed rising from the fire training area on the south side of the airport. Area emergency services agencies will be notified prior to commencing the training and upon training cessation.