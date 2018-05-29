Memorial Day 2018

A beautiful Memorial Day service was held at Rest Haven Cemetery on Monday, May 29 honoring all those who gave up all their tomorrows…So that you could have yours. Many folks shared stories, history and songs.

Rep. George Rauscher said ” We are here in this cemetery, remembering the men and women laid to rest on this field and so many other fields like this across our nation. The type of soldiers buried here never looked back at how we get along as brothers or politically before acting to preserve our freedom they sought to defend. They only contemplated the country they knew, the country they loved, the constitution they swore to uphold and it had no caveats. Their type of love is one most will never experience. John 15:13 states “Greater love has no one than he who lays his life down for his fellow man.” Our shores are free from foreign attacks, our livelihood is protected and our country is safe. Today, we not only mourn and remember, but we honor these brave men and women laid to rest here, and those who may someday follow.”



Click on the photo displays to get photo enlargements. Thank you Barb Tharp, who has shared all of these beautiful photos with the Delta News Web.

I was so blessed to see so many community members turn out to pay honor to our past Veterans and to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

God Bless the USA, I am proud to be an American.