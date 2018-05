Click on flyers for enlargements

Acacia Floral – Closing 3pm – May 25

Closed 26, 27 and 28

Crowley Fuels – 28

DOT&PF offices 25 & 28

Granite View Sports & Gifts Open Monday 9am- 2pm



Gathering, Bike Blessing before the new season start. Everybody’s welcome, biker or not, any brand and type of bikes, come share a meal and get Blessed. Fellowship with Fellowbikers.









Click here for complete details and write up