BLM-contracted helicopters, land surveyors operating around Talkeetna

ANCHORAGE – The Bureau of Land Management will be surveying land southeast of Talkeetna starting in early June and continuing through the summer. The contractors hired to do the survey work, Northwind Site Services, will use helicopters to access higher elevations, UTVs and vehicles for the lower elevations.

BLM and Northwind will make every effort to contact affected land owners and lease holders before working in the area. Call the Northwind survey manager at (907) 569-2001, ext. 111, or the BLM point of contact at (907) 271-4214 with information about recent or unrecorded survey work or questions.

The survey work will take place within Townships 22 -26 North, Ranges 3-4 West, Seward Meridian, southeast of Talkeetna. The surveys are related to work needed to issue patents (deeds) to Cook Inlet Region, Incorporated, an Alaska Native corporation, pursuant to sections 14(e) and 22(j) of the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

The plan of survey can be viewed at the BLM Alaska State Office at 222 W. 7th Avenue, Anchorage. Call the supervisory land surveyor at 271-4209 for more information about the plan of survey or to make arrangements to see it. Refer to survey group numbers 1179 and 1202, Alaska, when calling.

Jim Hart