Registration Now Open: Junior Jamboree Camp

Junior Jamboree is an overnight camp designed for youth who are going into grades 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Camp will run June 25-28 at Twin Bears Camp, which is located on Chena Hot Springs Road between Mile 29 and 30.

Youth will rotate through classes based on the theme “Full STEAM Ahead!” Swimming, crafts, group games, campfire ceremonies, skits and singing will still be a part of the traditional camp fun! Campers will belong to a cabin group headed by a high school-aged 4-H counselor. Adult 4-H leaders and the 4-H agent will serve as chaperones, directors and volunteer leaders of activities.

For more information and to register, please see the attached registration form and emergency/medical health information form. Mail both forms with payment to address listed or feel free to drop in the office to register: UAF University Park Building, 1000 University Ave., Room 109. Office hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 1-2 p.m. lunch closure. Click on the links to print out your forms to mail in.

Hope to see you at camp!