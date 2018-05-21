Fort Greely Summer Concert

The public is invited to attend the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Summer Concert on Fort Greely with Kellie Pickler and Waka Flocka Flame June 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. Special Access is being granted to the General Public. Installation access will require valid photo identification and proof of vehicle insurance. Patrons are welcome to bring their own folding chairs, and are encouraged to bring cash for food and beverage purchases.

Parking will be provided on the north side of the Aurora Community Activity Center and at the Driving Range. Please, no pets or outside food/drink.

Visitors should be prepared for random vehicle inspections and bag checks.

A reminder that marijuana, though legal in the State of Alaska, is still illegal in any form on federal installations.

For more information, please call (907)873-4782.

Chris J. Maestas

Public Affairs Specialist

U.S. Army Garrison, Ft. Greely