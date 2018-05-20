Photo of the day May 21

I was driving home on May 16, heading north on the Richardson Highway near the Black Rapids area in Alaska and saw this cow moose with very interesting markings. It’s hard to tell if this is from an injury, or her true coloring. It does look like there are scratches in the large white area, but the spots on other parts of her body suggest this is her coloring. Her calf had similar markings only not as pronounced – she shielded him so I only have photos of his backside! Photo Courtesy Birchleaf Photography