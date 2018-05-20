Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

F. Adoption of Agenda

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

G. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from April 19, 2018 Business Meeting

2. Approve Minutes from May 3, 2018 Special Business Meeting

H. Correspondence to and from the Board

I. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

J. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

K. Action Items

1. Approve 20182019

Certificated Contracts

2. Approve FY19 Special Education Service Provider Occupational Therapy Contract

3. Approve FY19 Special Education Service Provider Physical Therapy Contract

4. Approve FY19 Special Education Service Provider Speech Therapy and Consultation

5. Approve FY19 Special Education Service Provider Psychological Assessments

6. Approve Special Education Consolidated Grant (Title VIB and Section 619)

7. Approve ESSA Consolidated Grant

L. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session June 7, 2018

2. School Board Business Meeting June 21, 2018

M. Public Comment

N. Comments from the Board

O. Executive Session

1. Executive Session in accordance with AS 44.62.310 c(1) for the purpose of discussing matters which would clearly have an adverse effect upon the finances of the Delta/Greely School District

P. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.