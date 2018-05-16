School News

DHS EVENTS
17 – DGSD 2017-18 Graduation Ceremony 7pm in the large gym
18-23 2nd Semester Finals – Click on Schedule Below
23 – DHS Cook Out 11:45 am- 2:25 pm
(Please bring the following:
9th grade-Drinks
10th grade-Dessert
11th grade Chips
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad , Fresh Broccoli Florets, Canned Peaches, Milk
Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk
Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Wednesday – End of Year Picnic
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans, Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Milk
Friday – Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Baby Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk
Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Wednesday – End of the Year Picnic
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/Baked Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Cracker, Milk
Friday – Philly Steak & cheese on ww Bun, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Fruit Snacks, Milk
Monday – Hot Dog, French Fries, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Pears, Granola Bar, Milk
Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – End of the Year Picnic
REGION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS HOST: North Pole/Lathrop
18 – 3pm, Running Events
3:30pm, Field Events
19 – 9:30am, Field Events
10:30am, Track Events
18 – 5pm, Delta @ North Pole, Location: Newby
