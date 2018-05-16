School News



DHS EVENTS

17 – DGSD 2017-18 Graduation Ceremony 7pm in the large gym

18-23 2nd Semester Finals – Click on Schedule Below



23 – DHS Cook Out 11:45 am- 2:25 pm

(Please bring the following:

9th grade-Drinks

10th grade-Dessert

11th grade Chips



Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Milk

Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad , Fresh Broccoli Florets, Canned Peaches, Milk

Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk

Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Wednesday – End of Year Picnic



Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans, Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Milk

Friday – Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Baby Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk

Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk

Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Wednesday – End of the Year Picnic





Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/Baked Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Cracker, Milk

Friday – Philly Steak & cheese on ww Bun, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Fruit Snacks, Milk

Monday – Hot Dog, French Fries, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Pears, Granola Bar, Milk

Tuesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Apple, Milk

Wednesday – End of the Year Picnic





REGION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS HOST: North Pole/Lathrop

18 – 3pm, Running Events

3:30pm, Field Events

19 – 9:30am, Field Events

10:30am, Track Events





18 – 5pm, Delta @ North Pole, Location: Newby

