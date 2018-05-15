Tanana Fishing Report



This weekend should be a terrific fishing weekend at some of the lakes, especially in the Delta area.

We have had reports that the following lakes are ice free:

– Quartz Lake, Little Lost Lake, Shaw Pond, and Big D Pond

Arctic grayling have been spotted in the Delta Clearwater River. At this time, Arctic grayling are catch and release only in the Delta Clearwater River. Only 1 unbaited, single-hook artificial lure or fly may be used.

Arctic grayling fishing should be picking up in the Chena River and its tributaries.

Remember that Arctic grayling fishing is catch and release only in the Chena River and all of its tributaries, including Badger Slough. Only 1 unbaited, single-hook artificial lure may be used.

This report will be updated as conditions warrant.

Klaus Wuttig, Area Management Biologist