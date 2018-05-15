Photo of the day May 15

Welcome to our summer contest sponsored for the 11th year by Buffalo Center Drive-In. Take a look at their page on the DNW for their menu. Call in your order to pick it up.

“Milkshake” was made my daughter, Rachael Woodcox.

You will see “Milkshake” along the highways and near the tree lines between Crowley’s and Delta Petro and also on the Nistler Road up to the Hockey Rink. This year, “Milkshake” will be moved “ONLY” by the Delta News Web staff”. Please DO NOT move or take her home. She will be moved twice a week.

Each time you spot her, you can put your name in for the drawing that will take place each Sunday night around 8pm. We will only be accepting one name per household for each spotting. So the first one in your family to spot”Milkshake” will put their name in for that day. Click here to submit your name and mailing address. The winner will win a gift certificate from Buffalo Center Drive-In for $12.00.

Thank you BJ Sloan/Buffalo Center Drive-In for our contest sponsorship and Rachael Woodcox for your beautiful craftsmanship. Have fun and keep “MOO-ING” on.

Delta News Web has been updated today. Photo of the day will be the same for one more day, so the community can get familiar with “Milkshake”