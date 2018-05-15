Airport Operators’ Council to Host Aviation Day

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Airport Operators’ Council (AOC) is hosting Fairbanks Aviation Day Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Community Technical College’s Aviation Technology Center on the airport’s East Ramp, located at 3504 South University Avenue. This free event is family friendly and for anyone just “plane crazy.”

The event will start early, with a pancake feed at 7 a.m. organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association and NANA Management Services. The pancake breakfast and lunch are a fundraiser for aviation scholarships and safety programs; a total of $3,447 was raised last year. Emma Apitzsch was selected as the 2018 scholarship recipient. The Funbanks Airport, flight activity sign-ups, and exhibits will also begin at 7 a.m.

At 9 a.m. the Young Explorer Flights will begin where youth between the ages of 8 and 17 can experience a free flight in a small aircraft, organized by Warbelow’s Air, Wright Air Service and Everts Air. A record breaking 199 youth had the chance to experience flight first hand at the 2017 event.

Bouncers provided by Romper Room of Fairbanks will be set up near the hangar as well as balloon twisting, demonstrations and airport tours. It is recommended to sign up for flights and tours as soon as you arrive as they are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Outside there will be a number of aircraft on display and inside, event goers can partake in a flight simulator activity, where participants can take off, fly around and return for landing. An array of fire trucks “apparatus” will be on display by the Airport Fire Department and can be examined. To learn more about the activities at Fairbanks Aviation Day click here.

Major sponsors of Fairbanks Aviation Day include: Romper Room of Fairbanks, NANA Management Services, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Alaska Aerofuel, Inc., Alaska Airlines, Alaska Airmen’s Association, Coca Cola of Alaska/Odom Corporation, Delcourt Aviation, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1129, Everts Air Cargo, Fairbanks International Airport, Federal Aviation Administration, 5th Avenue Design, Ms. Candy Cane, Northern Alaska Tour Company, Northland Aviation, Omni Logistics, Inc. Petro Star, Inc., Proflite of Alaska, Raven Alaska, Twigs Alaskan Gifts, UAF/CTC Aviation Program, Warbelow’s Air Ventures, Wright Air Service, Delta Global Services, East Ramp Pizza and HMS Host.

For more information contact Sammy Loud at 907-474-2522, sam.loud@alaska.gov or visit https://tr.im/ina36.

The Fairbanks International Airport Operators’ Council is an organization comprised of directors, managers, and owners of businesses with interest at Fairbanks International Airport. The Airport Operators’ Council is an advocate for developing business at FAI and promoting economic growth within the Fairbanks community.