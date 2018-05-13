School News

DHS EVENTS
11-15: Senior Finals
15 – Awards Assembly 2pm in the large gym
15 – 5K “Colorful Run” 6pm starting @ the KDHS radio station behind the high school
16 – Seniors “GRADitude Walk” 10am (beginning at the elementary school and walking to the Jr. High/Senior High school)
16 – Senior Lunch @ the Buffalo Center Drive-In
17 – DGSD 2017-18 Graduation Ceremony 7pm in the large gym
18-23 2nd Semester Finals – Click on Schedule Below
Monday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Side Salad w/tomato, Orange, Milk
Tuesday – Breakfast Burrito w/ shredded cheese & salsa, Refried Beans, Green Beans, Apple, Milk
Wednesday -Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Baby Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad , Fresh Broccoli Florets, Canned Peaches, Milk
Monday – Cheeseburger , Green Beans, Salad Bar, Orange Slices, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Tuesday – Breakfast Burrito, Refried Beans, Salad Bar, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Rice Krispy Bar, Milk
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/Baked Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce, Cinnamon Graham Cracker, Milk
Friday – Philly Steak & cheese on ww Bun, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Fruit Snacks, Milk
REGION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS HOST: North Pole/Lathrop
18 – 3pm, Running Events
3:30pm, Field Events
19 – 9:30am, Field Events
10:30am, Track Events
15 – 5pm, Delta @ Monroe, Location: Growden
18 – 5pm, Delta @ North Pole, Location: Newby
14 – 5:30, Delta @ Monroe, Location: S. Davis 1
14 – 7:15, Delta @ Monroe, Location: S. Davis 1
