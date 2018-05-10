Watch Out for These Moving Scams During National Moving Month

Anchorage, Alaska —May 10, 2018 Since May is one of the most popular months to move, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific suggests protecting yourself from moving scams and unethical business practices.

BBB Northwest + Pacific has received an estimated 400 complaints and 110,000 inquiries on over 1,500 moving related companies in the past year. Common scams include expensive deposits or price hikes, missing or damaged items, late deliveries or in some cases, goods being held hostage for additional payment.

BBB suggests keeping these moving tips in mind to protect your wallet and belongings during the move:

Look up business profiles for moving companies on org. Many BBB accredited moving companies are a part of the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA.) AMSA ProMovers identifies companies that have pledged to uphold high standards of trust and to resolve complaints quickly. Be sure to also check licensing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and confirm insurance coverage. Get at least three estimates. Written in-home estimates help you make an informed decision. Be wary of unusually high or low estimates. If someone says they can give you an estimate over the phone or by email, it’s possible they’re trying to scam you.

Written in-home estimates help you make an informed decision. Be wary of unusually high or low estimates. If someone says they can give you an estimate over the phone or by email, it’s possible they’re trying to scam you. Get everything in writing. Ask for written documentation of any special terms and conditions, complete costs, payment timelines and warranty information. Make sure to also get copies of any documents you sign, especially the most important document, the bill of lading, which is the receipt for your goods and the contract for their transportation.

Ask for written documentation of any special terms and conditions, complete costs, payment timelines and warranty information. Make sure to also get copies of any documents you sign, especially the most important document, the bill of lading, which is the receipt for your goods and the contract for their transportation. Protect your possessions. Consider purchasing full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Note that insurance is by the pound, so expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage in case they are damaged in transit.

Consider purchasing full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Note that insurance is by the pound, so expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage in case they are damaged in transit. Take your valuables with you. Cash, jewelry, photographs and important papers should be taken with you or shipped separately using a shipping service with tracking numbers and insurance.

To report a moving scam, visit BBB Scam Tracker.

