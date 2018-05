FAIRBANKS, AK — The Bureau of Land Management’s Arctic District Office today announced the closure of winter overland tundra travel for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska effective at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 11, 2018.

Snow and weather conditions in the NPR-A are no longer adequate for winter overland tundra travel.

For additional information, contact Shelly Jones at (907) 474-2310, or the Arctic District Office at (907) 474-2200.

Lesli Ellis-Wouters