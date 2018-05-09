Preseason Schedule for the 2018 Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery



The preliminary 2018 schedule for the Copper River Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery is listed in the table below. This schedule is based on projected daily sonar counts at the Miles Lake sonar and is designed to distribute the harvest throughout the run based on actual salmon abundance.

This schedule is subject to change based on actual salmon escapement once the sonar is operational. Actual fishing times will be established through emergency order each week. Travel time for salmon between the Miles Lake sonar and Chitina is approximately two to three weeks; as a result, changes to the preliminary schedule will be announced approximately one week prior to the fishing period. After August 31, the fishery will remain open, by regulation, through September 30.

2018 Copper River Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Fishery Preseason Schedule

Dates and Fishing period hours

Thursday, June 07, 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 10, 11:59 p.m. 88

Monday, June 11, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, June 17, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 18, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, June 24, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 25, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, July 01, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, July 02, 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, July 04, 6:00 p.m. 66

Friday, July 06, 12:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 08, 11:59 p.m. 60

Tuesday, July 10, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, July 15, 11:59 p.m. 144

Wednesday, July 18, 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, July 22, 11:59 p.m. 120

Wednesday, July 25, 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 29, 11:59 p.m. 102

Wednesday, August 01, 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 05, 11:59 p.m. 102

Monday, August 06, 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 12, 11:59 p.m. 150

Monday, August 13, 6:00 p.m. through Friday, August 31, 11:59 p.m. Continuous

All residents of Alaska qualify to participate in this personal use fishery. A Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery Permit and a resident Alaska sport fishing license are required. Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be obtained online at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/Store/. A $15 fee is charged for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery permit. Revenue from the fee supports the sanitation services at the fishery and trail maintenance from O’Brien Creek to Haley Creek. Personal use permits are required to be returned to the department by October 15 whether you fished or not, and harvest can be reported online at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/sf/PU/.

The department urges dipnetters to respect the rights of private landowners in the area and know the regulations before fishing. For information on access across private lands contact Chitina Native Corporation at (907) 823-2223.

Information regarding the fishery can be found at the ADF&G web site: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=PersonalUsebyAreaInteriorChitina.main. This site provides information regarding the Upper Copper River fisheries including: fishery descriptions and summaries, maps of the subdistricts, a listing of vendors that carry the permits, and links to the sonar numbers and fishing schedule emergency orders.

The current fishing schedule will be announced on the Chitina Fishery information line at 822-5224 (Glennallen), 459-7382 (Fairbanks), and 267-2511 (Anchorage). Please contact an information phone line prior to planning your trip to Chitina to ensure that the fishery will be open when you arrive. If you have any questions regarding the Chitina Subdistrict personal use fishery, please contact the ADF&G office in Glennallen at (907) 822-3309.

