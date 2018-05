May 6 – 10

6 – Larry Dorshorst

6 – Don Frazier

8 – Roger Terry Sr. – In Memory

8 – Brook Smith

10 – Jason Woodcox – Your birthday marks the important day that you started being a great blessing to the world. Now your birthday marks your continuation as a blessing to us as our son-in-law. We love you, Mom & Dad

10 – Cindy Lou Aillaud

10 – Elias Grossman



Click here to send your birthday wishes