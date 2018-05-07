Governor Walker announces May as “Aviation Appreciation Month” in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Recognizing the importance of aviation in the State of Alaska, Governor Bill Walker has signed a proclamation naming May as Aviation Appreciation Month. He noted that aviation provides a vital link for 82 percent of Alaska’s communities, and contributes $3.5 Billion to the state’s economy.

“We thank Governor Walker for this proclamation emphasizing just how important aviation is to our state,” said John Binder, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities deputy commissioner. Alaska has the largest aviation system in North America with the state operating 242 airports.

“We join the many aviation organizations in Alaska thanking Gov. Walker for naming May as Aviation Appreciation Month,” said Corey Hester, executive director of the Alaska Airmen Association. “This serves as a great reminder of how important it is to continue to preserve and promote aviation in our state.”

Governor Walker signed the Aviation Appreciation Proclamation at the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering held this past weekend at the FedEx hangar at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

L-R Alaska Airmen Association Board Members, Doug Bradbury, Sven Lincke, and Kevin Campbell with Governor Walker.