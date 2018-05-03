School News

Click on the files to open your registration forms
Forms are also available @ the high school office
Family Discount
Step Waiver
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Side Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Friday – Chicken Taco Boat w/ Shredded Lettuce & Salsa, Refried Beans, Canned Peaches, Milk
Friday – Chicken Taco Bowl, Refried Beans, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Milk
5 – 2:30, Eielson @ Delta, Location: Delta
5 – 4:15, Eielson @ Delta, Location: Delta
zzz
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply