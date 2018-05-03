Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

One more lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday. Good luck. Thank you for playing along. Many community members have sent emails and have said they really enjoyed playing the game.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun. If you have my email, you can send it by email instead of using the form.

Can you guess what I am?

1. Columbus visited me in 1493.

2. I am surrounded by water.

3. My red, white and blue flag has a star and stripes.

4. And my chief of state is President Trump.

5. I am home to the pina colada.

6. And the world’s 2nd largest radio telescope.x

7. I have two official languages; Spanish and English.

8. My mascot is a tiny frog.

9. Ricky Martin hails from my shores.

10. I am a Commonwealth member of the U.S.

