DOT&PF Opens McCarthy Road to Public Travel

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – McCarthy Road is now open to public travel for the summer season and will be regularly maintained until October 1.

Conditions on the unpaved, 60-mile road, which runs between the communities of Chitina and McCarthy, will remain fair to difficult throughout the summer season. Drivers can expect a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, major rutting, rocks in the road, potholes, and soft shoulders. Current conditions include icy spots, water on the roadway, and a rough driving surface.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing appropriate emergency supplies including food and water, a first aid kit, extra seasonally-appropriate clothing, and spare tires. No services are available along the road.

Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be checked here.