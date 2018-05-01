Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

This will be our last week for the winter trivia contest. Stick around for the summer contest coming soon. Higher Grounds has teamed up with the Delta News Web for a couple of months to help beat the winter blahs.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun. If you have my email, you can send it by email instead of using the form.

Last week’s winner is: Rayna Bowdre

Answer: I am Texas

Can you guess what I am?

1. Columbus visited me in 1493.

2. I am surrounded by water.

3. My red, white and blue flag has a star and stripes.

4. And my chief of state is President Trump.

5. I am home to the pina colada.

6. And the world’s largest radio telescope.xxx

xxxxx

Click on the flyer for an enlargement



