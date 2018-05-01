Alaska Soldier killed in Afghanistan

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska Soldier was killed in action in Tagab District, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018.

Spc. Gabriel David Conde, 22, was killed by enemy small arms fire.

Conde was an airborne infantryman in the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

He deployed with the brigade to Afghanistan in September 2017 in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Conde enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2015 in Loveland, Colorado, and had been assigned to U.S. Army Alaska since April 2016.

The incident is under investigation.