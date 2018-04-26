School News



Click on the files to open your registration forms

Forms are also available @ the high school office

Family Discount

Step Waiver



Friday – Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Monday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, steamed Carrots, Tomato Wedges, Apple, Fruit Snacks, Milk





Friday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk

Monday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Steamed Carrots, Tomato Wedges, Apple, Fruit Snacks, Milk





Thursday – Sandwich Bar, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Oatmeal Cookie, Milk

Monday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Salad Bar, Orange Slices, Milk





27 – 3:30pm, Hutchison & West Valley/West Valley

Field Events

28 – 11am, Hutchison & West Valley/West Valley

Track Events



27 – 5pm, Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta

28 – 12pm, Hutchison @ Delta, Location: Delta



27 – 5pm Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta Field

6:45pm Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta Field

30 – 5pm, Delta @ Eielson, Location: Newby

zzz

Delta Elementary School

Delta Junior High School

Delta High School

Delta Greely School District

Delta/Greely Homeschool

Raven Homeschool