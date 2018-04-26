2018 National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer will be celebrated in Delta Junction on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 12 noon to 1 pm in the Delta Community Center. Contact Pastor Richard Mauer of the Delta Presbyterian – Faith Lutheran Church for more information or if you’d like to participate. Call 907-895-4956 or 907-388-9685.

Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. Prayer brings UNITY. In 2018, the theme is Pray for America – UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

The National Day of Prayer exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America. Pray with us. Join us on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at noon in the Delta Community Center. Together, we can mobilize unified public prayer for America!

For more details about the National Day of Prayer, visit the website