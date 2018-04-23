Red Cross Asks Public to Sound the Alarm, Help Save Lives

Volunteers to install 850 free smoke alarms in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, APRIL 23, 2018 — Beginning this month, the American Red Cross will Sound the Alarm in Alaska as part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires. The goal is to install 100,000 smoke alarms in 100 cities across the U.S.

The Red Cross of Alaska will hold Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events in communities across the state in an effort to install 850 smoke alarms at no cost to residents. Red Cross volunteers and local partners will canvas neighborhoods, install free 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create fire escape plans.

There were 15 civilian fatalities due to residential structure fires in Alaska in 2016, according to the report Fire In Alaska by the State of Alaska Department of Public Safety Division of Fire and Life Safety. Of the fires that killed 15 civilians in 2016, only three of the 12 homes had working smoke alarms.

“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Kelley McGuirk, Red Cross of Alaska regional disaster officer. “Here in Alaska we responded to help over 300 people displaced by home fires so far in 2018. Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community, making a financial contribution, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.”

Sound the Alarm events by region:

Far North and Interior

May 4 and May 5

Southcentral

April 28 to May 12

Mat-Su/Kodiak

April 14 to May 15

Southeast

May 5 to May 10

Additional trips to Arctic Slope communities will take place in June and trips to the Yukon Kuskokwim region will take place in July.

Sound the Alarm events are a part of the ongoing Home Fire Campaign. Each year the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters, the majority of which are home fires. The Red Cross set a goal to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries in the U.S. by 25 percent. As of April 2018, the Red Cross and our partners across the country have saved at least 381 lives through the Home Fire Campaign.

How to Help:

Volunteer

We will need volunteers for our urban events. To learn more about how you can participate, visit the Sound The Alarm Alaska site or call the Red Cross at 907-646-5401.

Donate

$15 provides one smoke alarm, installation and fire safety training. Donate to support our effort here: https://www.crowdrise.com/redcrossofalaska

Discuss home fire safety with your family

Download our Fire Prevention & Safety Checklist here and discuss with your family today.

Please join this important effort. Together, we can Sound the Alarm about fire safety and help save lives.

Thank you to our Sound the Alarm Alaska sponsors:

Alaska Airlines

Arctic Slope Community Foundation

Donlin Gold

Elks USA

Joanna L. Moss

Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine

Matson, Inc.

Midnight Sun Brewing Co.

Ravn Alaska

The Kuskokwim Corporation

Visit Anchorage

About the American Red Cross of Alaska:

In FY17, the American Red Cross of Alaska offered food, shelter, comfort and hope to 949 Alaskans. We responded to 305 disasters. Our preparedness / Health and Safety teams installed 2,311 smoke alarms statewide and educated 1,884 youth through our Pillowcase Project. Additionally, our Service to the Armed Forces staff exchanged 957 emergency messages for U.S. military service personnel and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Alaska or visit us on Twitter at @redcrossak.