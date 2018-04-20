Which Vegetable Varieties Grow Well in Fairbanks?

In this FREE workshop, Heidi Rader, UAF Tribes Extension Educator, will update you on the vegetable variety trials at the UAF Georgeson Botanical Garden and demonstrate the Grow&Tell mobile app. This is Extension’s new gardening app, created by Heidi Rader. The Grow&Tell app gives you a way to conduct home variety trials as a citizen scientist.

At the workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to take home some of the same varieties used in the variety trials, test them at home and then enter information at the end of the summer into the Grow&Tell app. Please download the app on iOs or Android devices before coming to class. To rate varieties, you’ll need to create a profile — very quick to do.

Time & location: Class will meet 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, April 30, in Room 158, UAF University Park Building, 1000 University Ave.

Preregistration required: This workshop is free, but please contact Extension at 474-1530 or jariley@alaska.edu to preregister. Space is limited.

Parking: There is a fee to park at the University Park Building during the day. Payment can be made at the kiosk located at the west entrance of the building. Fee is 75 cents per hour payable by cash or card.