Construction Projects to Move Forward

Four projects paused in 2016 are restarted, effective immediately.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – This week, the Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) was given the go-ahead to resume design and construction on four large-scale transportation projects across the state. The projects, which will be funded through General Obligation Bonds, were paused in 2016 as the state focused on solving the fiscal crisis.

“As the legislature moves toward building a firm foundation of fiscal stability for the state, it’s time to invest in the projects that put more Alaskans back to work,” said Governor Bill Walker. “I’m confident legislators will pass the cornerstone of a sustainable fiscal plan.”

DOT&PF will resume work on these projects immediately:

Anchorage: Southbound Glenn Highway, Hiland Road to Artillery Road Reconstruction

Fairbanks: Old Steese Highway Reconstruction

Fairbanks: Wendell Avenue Bridge Replacement

Mat-Su: Fairview Loop Pathway and Safety Improvements between Top of the World Circle and Edlund Road (Fairview Loop at Knik Goose Bay restarted in March 2017.)

