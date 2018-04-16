Delta Greely Youth Baseball Needs You

Spring is in the air, geese are flying overhead and it’s time to think about youth baseball here in Delta Junction! The Delta Greely Youth Baseball League is eagerly looking forward to our hopeful upcoming season!

The Delta Greely Youth Baseball League unfortunately is in jeopardy of NOT having a season this year, we are in desperate need of volunteers ASAP for the board of the association. Positions up for a 2 year term are President, Treasurer, Secretary, Game Scheduler and Field Manager. If you are willing to run for a board position we have extended the deadline, please email at DGYBL@hotmail.com by April 20th by 5 pm.

We are currently taking registration for both players and coaches as we prepare for the hopeful season. Please note all coaches will be required to provide a current background check to the board prior to approval due to our insurance requirements. We hope to have teams for ages 5-16 this year. All players aged 9-16 will need to be assessed, so our coaches can insure even teams. The assessments are not “try-outs,” all who register will play. Assessment dates will be announced one we know how many players we will have.

Our next board meeting has been scheduled for 6pm, April 24th at the Delta JR High Library.

Please visit www.leaguelineup.com/dgybl to register today, you can also look for updates on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/dgybl