Thursday, April 19, 2018
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Barbara Parker
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Presentation
1. Brandy Baker, Ski Club
F. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
G. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
2. Adoption of Agenda All
items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from March 15, 2018 Business Meeting
I. Correspondence to and from the Board
J. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
K. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report
3. President’s Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Student Representative Report
6. Principals’ Report
L. Action Items
1. Approve 20182019
Certificated Contract
2. Adopt 20182019
Gerstle River School Calendar
3. Adopt Science Curriculum
4. Adopt Health Curriculum
5. Adopt PE Curriculum
M. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session May 3, 2018
2. School Board Business Meeting May 24, 2018
N. Public Comment
O. Comments from the Board
P. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
