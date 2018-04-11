Top School Districts in Alaska announced for 2018

Backgroundchecks.org announces their ranking of the Top School Districts in Alaska for 2018.

The top five districts are: Wrangell Public School District, Unalaska City School District, Denali Borough School District, Petersburg Borough School District, and Haines Borough School District.

For more information and the full ranking: http://backgroundchecks.org/top-school-districts-in-alaska-2018.html

The following contributed to the ranking: student performance (math and reading test scores), dropout rates, school funding, and area poverty rates. Data was collected from a total of 9,577 school districts.

The report was formally released on April 9, 2018.

Backgroundchecks.org is a public safety focused organization committed to increasing public safety, community involvement, and education.

Submitted by Jason Quimby

Backgroundchecks.org