Fort Greely Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND A MEETING OF THE FORT GREELY RESTORATION ADVISORY BOARD (RAB)
Wednesday, 25 April 2018, 6:00 p.m.
City Hall, Delta Junction, Alaska
RAB meetings:
• Review environmental restoration progress at Fort Greely
• Review the initiation of decommissioning planning for the SM-1A Deactivated
Nuclear Power Plant
• Review Proposed Plans for the Donnelly Training Area (DTA) Rifle Range
• Have the responsible decision-makers present
• Aim to increase public understanding and program quality
• Are open to the public
The public is encouraged to attend. For further information, contact Stephen Hammond at
907.895.5441, visit www.fgacleanup.info, or call Leopold Palmer at Fort Greely, 907.873.4438.
