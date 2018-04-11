Fort Greely Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND A MEETING OF THE FORT GREELY RESTORATION ADVISORY BOARD (RAB)

Wednesday, 25 April 2018, 6:00 p.m.

City Hall, Delta Junction, Alaska

RAB meetings:

• Review environmental restoration progress at Fort Greely

• Review the initiation of decommissioning planning for the SM-1A Deactivated

Nuclear Power Plant

• Review Proposed Plans for the Donnelly Training Area (DTA) Rifle Range

• Have the responsible decision-makers present

• Aim to increase public understanding and program quality

• Are open to the public

The public is encouraged to attend. For further information, contact Stephen Hammond at

907.895.5441, visit www.fgacleanup.info, or call Leopold Palmer at Fort Greely, 907.873.4438.