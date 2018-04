Stephen Burr PhD, USDA Forest Service entomologist, will teach a free spruce beetle class Thursday, April 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Service in the UAF University Park Building, 1000 University Ave., Room 158.

To add your name to the class list, contact the Tanana District office at 474-1530 or email jariley@alaska.edu or rlboswell@alaska.edu.

For more information, see the story in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner