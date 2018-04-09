header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

  • Delta Legislative Information Office
  • Misc/Classes
    Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
          – Application Deadline 5/17
  • Great North Auction
    Auto Auction 4/14
    Estate of Gerald Standefer 4/15
  • Real Estate/Rentals/Homes
    4 Bedroom/2.25 Bath

    The memorial service for Robert M. (Bob) Lee will be at 1 pm in the Delta Presbyterian – Faith Lutheran Church at 1760 Richardson Highway on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Bob was born October 18, 1941 and died November 24, 2017. You can find Bob’s obituary here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *