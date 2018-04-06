Personal Thank You

Thank you to all who presented and participated during the third annual Extension Month in Delta March 6-29. Fifty-seven people participated in 12 classes. There was strong community interest with several people signed up for multiple classes.

We are grateful to Extension support from Fairbanks. Tanana District’s Julie Riley, and Leslie Shallcross were again highlights of this year’s program; we appreciate them coming to our community, bringing their vast knowledge and enthusiasm to Delta. Julie discussed intensive gardening in small spaces, in addition to growing giant vegetables. Leslie taught a “hand on” fermentation class that kept folks busy slicing and dicing while being educated on the taste and science of fermentation. Janice Chumley from the Kenai Pensula District shared her vast knowledge of Integrated Pest Management in high tunnels, roots cellars; and information on organic gardening; she also assisted local agent, Phil Kaspari with a “hands on” garden tool maintenance and care workshop. Thank you; your programs were very well received, and we continue to hear wonderful comments about the classes that were offered.

Thanks also to our Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation district employees. Colin Barnard led two demonstrations on making salves and tinctures from Alaska’s forest. Tammie Kovalenko lectured on tapping birch trees and utilizing the sap – these classes drew enthusiastic crowds.

Nancy King, local artist provided a wide variety of materials for making mosaic inspired stepping stones and bird bathes. In a second class she gathered bundles of willows and provided accessories, and led a class on how to make a whimsical trellis for indoors or out.

It was an amazing month, and we are thankful for the continued support from the Delta Career Advancement Center and the Partners for Progress, to our extension professionals and our community.

Submitted by Christina Roden