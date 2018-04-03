School News



Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 4/5

What’s For Lunch in April

7 – DHS ASVAB test @ 8:30 am in the high school computer lab

Click on image for an enlargement



Wednesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shredded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Banana, Milk

Thursday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Sherbet Ice Cream, Milk

Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Milk



Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Milk

Thursday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Sherbet Ice Cream, Milk

Friday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shredded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Banana, Milk



Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Popsicle, Milk

Thursday – BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Canned Peaches, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk

Friday – Chicken Enchiladas w/Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato Black Olives & Salsa, Salad Bar, Refried Beans, Canned Pineapple, Milk

Delta Elementary School

Delta Junior High School

Delta High School

Delta Greely School District

Delta/Greely Homeschool

Raven Homeschool