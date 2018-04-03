Reminder: Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Caribou Harvest Reports Due

Attention Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Caribou Hunters:

Caribou season ended on March 31. Your caribou harvest reports are due back to the BLM Glennallen Field Office by April 15th. Reports can be mailed, hand-delivered, or entered online. For online reporting , click here and reference your harvest reports for a unique reporting code on each report.

Failure to return your harvest reports may make you ineligible to receive 2018-2019 Unit 13 Federal Subsistence caribou permits.

The BLM office is open Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., excluding Federal holidays. Call 907-822-3217 for help if you have lost your harvest reports or have further questions.