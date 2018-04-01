Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, April 5, 2018
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible
and productive member of society.
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman,, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Barbara Parker
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Presentation
1. Dean Shannon Student Europe Trip
E. Correspondence to/from Board
F. Discussion Items
1. Proposed Graduation Requirement Changes Public
Comment/Discussion
2. 20182019
Gerstle River School Calendar Public
Comment/Discussion
3. 20182019
Staffing Public
Comment/Discussion
4. Curriculum Update, Health Public
Comment/Discussion
5. Curriculum Update, Science Public
Comment/Discussion
6. Curriculum Update, PE Public
Comment/Discussion
G. Future Meetings
1. School Board Business Meeting April 19, 2018
2. School Board Work Session May 3, 2018
H. General Comments from the Public
I. Comments from the Board
J. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 2018/2019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35
year Strategic Plan by
February 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12
counseling program to include
recommendations for future consideration.
Leave a Reply