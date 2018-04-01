Is your house easy to find in the event of an emergency? Would you like a way for EMS, Fire Departments, or Police to easily find your house? Look no further than the Delta/Greely Local Emergency Planning Committee’s House Identification Project!

This project is meant to help identify houses from the road, by putting signs in the right-of-way and magnets are meant to be put on refrigerators to help people use the right physical address when they need to call emergency services, and it is completely free to anyone who applies!

Applications are available at City Hall, the Library, and the link provided: http://deltajunction.us/wp-content/uploads/House-Identification-Form.pdf