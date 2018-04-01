A Woman’s Affair ~ April 6 – 8

April 6, 7, & 8, 2018

Carlson Center – Fairbanks, Alaska

A Woman’s Affair is a highly anticipated event and a bold representation of the quality women owned and women oriented businesses in Fairbanks. Sponsored by the Law Office of Rita T. Allee, this is a place to discuss important health issues, get tips for managing finances, see the latest fashions, enjoy a makeover or massage, pick up new home-decorating ideas and gardening information, or discover a new hobby…all under one roof. There are free seminars all weekend and an entire room devoted to fun for kids!

The 2017 event was a ton of fun with over 160 different businesses and agencies and a public attendance of 3500. The public loved the “feel” of the show and enjoyed the opportunity of gathering educational information and shopping. The seminars that took place throughout the weekend were a great attraction and were well received by all who attended.

Friday Night Wine Tasting

Friday evening opened with a wine tasting sponsored by Northland Hearing and wines brought to you by The Odom Corporation. Like the rest of the weekend, the event is always a huge success and a fun night out! Tickets included the tasting, hors d’oeuvres, great door prizes, and a weekend pass to A Woman’s Affair. The cost is $25 or $12 for non-alcoholic (includes food, door prizes, and weekend pass).

Women’s shows are hot and sweeping the nation in every major city.

A Woman’s Affair is your chance to market your business or agency to a large cross section of our community in a single weekend.

SHOW DATES & HOURS:

Fri., April 6 – 6pm to 9pm

Sat., April 7 – 10am to 5pm

Sun., April 8 – 11am to 5pm