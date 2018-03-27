New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

Delta Legislative Information Office

Staff Member Jessica Leija for Rep. George Rauscher

4/4 ~ 10am – 2pm & 4/9 ~ 11am – 3pm



Misc/Classes

Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy

– Application Deadline 5/17

Pesticide Safety Education Program



Great North Auction

Fields Estate 3/31 – updated

Auto Auction 4/14

Estate of W.K. Holman 4/7

Fields Estate 3/31 – updated

Fairbanks Auction Company

Firearms & Collectible Estate Auction 3/31 – updated

Merc/Other

Jewelry Making Supplies & Beads

Employment

Information Technology Specialist

Information Technology Specialist (Systems Administration)

Information Technology Specialist (Network Services)

Information Technology Specialist (Policy and Planning)

Information Technology Specialist (Customer Support)

Construction Control Representative