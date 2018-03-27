New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.
- Delta Legislative Information Office
Staff Member Jessica Leija for Rep. George Rauscher
4/4 ~ 10am – 2pm & 4/9 ~ 11am – 3pm
- Misc/Classes
Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
– Application Deadline 5/17
Pesticide Safety Education Program
- Great North Auction
Fields Estate 3/31 – updated
Auto Auction 4/14
Estate of W.K. Holman 4/7
- Fairbanks Auction Company
Firearms & Collectible Estate Auction 3/31 – updated
- Merc/Other
Jewelry Making Supplies & Beads
- Employment
Information Technology Specialist
Information Technology Specialist (Systems Administration)
Information Technology Specialist (Network Services)
Information Technology Specialist (Policy and Planning)
Information Technology Specialist (Customer Support)
Construction Control Representative
Leave a Reply