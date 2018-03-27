header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

  • Delta Legislative Information Office
    Staff Member Jessica Leija for Rep. George Rauscher
    4/4 ~ 10am – 2pm  & 4/9 ~ 11am – 3pm
  • Misc/Classes
    Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
          – Application Deadline 5/17
    Pesticide Safety Education Program
  • Great North Auction
    Fields Estate 3/31 – updated
    Auto Auction 4/14
    Estate of W.K. Holman 4/7
  • Fairbanks Auction Company
    Firearms & Collectible Estate Auction 3/31 – updated
  • Merc/Other
    Jewelry Making Supplies & Beads
  • Employment
    Information Technology Specialist
    Information Technology Specialist (Systems Administration)
    Information Technology Specialist (Network Services)
    Information Technology Specialist (Policy and Planning)
    Information Technology Specialist (Customer Support)
    Construction Control Representative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *