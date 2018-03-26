Delta Lions Easter Egg Hunt on Deltana Fairgrounds

The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Delta Lions Club will be held on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, at the Deltana Fairgrounds on Nistler Road.

The big hunt for the eggs will begin promptly at 1:30 pm on Easter Sunday. There will be lots of real eggs (60 dozen of them) and lots of plastic eggs with coins inside. One special prize egg will be hidden for each of six age groups. When the prize egg with a note inside is turned in, the finder wins a special prize.

Parents of egg-hunters: please do not arrive at the fairgrounds too early — allow the Lions enough time to hide the eggs.

All local children from preschool age through third grade are welcome to hunt for the Easter eggs. The preschool group will be divided into two sections – one for preschoolers without helpers and another for younger preschoolers with helpers.

This is a great photo-op for parents, grandparents and other relatives and friends.

The 60 dozen real eggs will be boiled and colored by the Delta Lions at the home of Lions Eileen and Dana Mock on the Farrar Road on Saturday, March 31 starting about 11am. For more information, call Lion President Mike Cassidy (907-895-4776) or Lion Eileen Mock (907-750-1009).

A special thank you to Airport Equipment Rental for snow removal at the Deltana Fairgrounds prior to the annual Delta Lions Easter Egg Hunt. And thanks to the Deltana Fairgrounds for use of the fairgrounds for this event.

Thank you to Gayle and Ed Larson for providing the real eggs for the annual Delta Lions Easter Egg Hunt.