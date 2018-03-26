New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.
- Delta Legislative Information Office
Public Testimony Opportunities
New Bills Introduced This Week
- Misc/Classes
Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
– Application Deadline 5/17
Pesticide Safety Education Program
- Great North Auction
Fields Estate 3/31 – updated
Auto Auction 4/14
Estate of W.K. Holman 4/7
- Fairbanks Auction Company
Firearms & Collectible Estate Auction 3/31 – updated
Leave a Reply