BBB Issues an Alert Regarding Online Pet Retailers Paw Prime and Affinity Pets

Anchorage, Alaska — March 22, 2018 Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific is issuing a warning to consumers regarding a pattern of complaints concerning Corona, CA online pet retailer Paw Prime, which is also operating under the newly created name Affinity Pets.

BBB recently opened an investigation against Paw Prime due to a pattern of complaints -including six from the Northwest & Pacific region – and an inability to get a response from the company’s owners.

According to their website, Paw Prime claims to be committed to providing consumers and their pets a line of superb products and exemplary service, but Paw Prime is doing the exact opposite for their customers.

Paw Prime currently has 110 total customer complaints, with 106 of those going unanswered, 56 negative customer reviews, and zero positive or neutral reviews.

Since January 2017, consumers shopping through Paw Prime have reported an estimated $3,000 in losses.

Consumers allege in the complaints that the items they order are either never received, or they receive incorrect or defective items. When consumers attempt to reach the company, some are left with poor customer service, while many others are left high and dry with no response at all from the company.

Due to the volume of complaints, the pattern of complaints, and the amount of complaints unanswered, Paw Prime currently has an “F” rating—the lowest possible rating in the BBB system.

Paw Prime has also been operating under the newly created website Affinity Pets, which shares the same location and customer service email address as Paw Prime, sells some of the same products, and has a very similar looking website.

The company’s website lists their hours of operation and customer service hours, accompanied by an email address. The only phone number listed is on their Facebook page. When we call the number listed (855-239-1PAW), we are left with a messaging saying, “We’re sorry, the number you’ve reached is no longer in service.”

BBB has made several attempts to reach someone to resolve these complaints, and Paw Prime has repeatedly ignored our efforts.

